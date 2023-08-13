Bus En Route from Guwahati to Barpeta Rams Into Divider Leaving Several Injured

Torrential rains have caused a bus accident in Assam’s Bajali on Sunday leaving several injured.
The incident took place on National Highway 27 in Banglipara.
The bus, en route from Guwahati to Barpeta, lost control and rammed into the road divider, leaving numerous passengers injured.
The injured individuals were rushed to the civil hospital in Pathsala for medical treatment.
Earlier on February 26, a bus carrying around 32 passengers met with an accident in Nagaland’s Keyake.
Kohima Police in Nagaland, as quoted by Eastern Mirror said that the incident took place at around 10.45 am when the bus went off the road and fell down a height of about 85 feet at Keyake near Seikhazou in Kohima.
As per reports, the bus hit a stationary taxi which had three passengers inside.
Reports mentioned that the injured people were admitted to Oking Hospital and Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) for further treatment.