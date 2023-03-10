Businessman Blank Fires in Self-Defense in Assam’s Mangaldoi

A businessman resorted to blank fire in self-defense after being hit by a stick in Assam’s Mangaldoi on Friday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Muramari area of the district where the businessman, identified as Pabitra Deka blank fired in self-defense.

It has come to fore that few miscreants hit on Deka’s head with a stick.

The incident happened when a heated situation was created over dumpers who were transporting soil to the Skill University for construction.

The dumper hit a biker on their way to the university to transport soil injuring him.

During the heated situation, the businessman was hit by stick and to save himself from them, he blank fired.

Meanwhile, the injured biker was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Last month, the Goalpara forest personnel had resorted to blank firing at Dhokapara village in Lakhipur after residents holding sticks in their hands allegedly attacked a forest ranger's vehicle and snatched the motorcycle of a forest guard.