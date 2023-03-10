Businessman Blank Fires in Self-Defense in Assam’s Mangaldoi

A businessman resorted to blank fire in self-defense after being hit by a stick in Assam’s Mangaldoi on Friday.
According to sources, the incident took place in Muramari area of the district where the businessman, identified as Pabitra Deka blank fired in self-defense.
It has come to fore that few miscreants hit on Deka’s head with a stick.
The incident happened when a heated situation was created over dumpers who were transporting soil to the Skill University for construction.
The dumper hit a biker on their way to the university to transport soil injuring him.
During the heated situation, the businessman was hit by stick and to save himself from them, he blank fired.
Meanwhile, the injured biker was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.
Last month, the Goalpara forest personnel had resorted to blank firing at Dhokapara village in Lakhipur after residents holding sticks in their hands allegedly attacked a forest ranger's vehicle and snatched the motorcycle of a forest guard.
According to forest officials, they had received a tip about a miscreant identified as Kala, involved in cutting off Sal trees from Kumarkhali Reserve Forest.
Accordingly, a team of forest officials under the aegis of forest ranger Dhruva Dutta had reached the spot and found that the trunk of the trees were hidden at a residence of Kala.
“While trying to seize the trunk of Sal trees, Kala and few others got into a fight with our forest personnel. During the scuffle, villagers came out of their house holdings sticks in their hands and chased us. They also snatched the motorcycle from one of our forest guard. At one stage, they obstructed us from moving ahead. Following this, our team fired one round in the air to spread fear among the villagers. No one was hurt in the incident. We managed to come out of the village along with our forest guards. Later, a police complaint was lodged at Lakhipur police station and a re-operation with the police was conducted,” said Dhruva Dutta to the media.
Dutta also stated that a police team along with the forest officials after proceeding to the Dhokapara village for the re-operation found that the villagers who came to Kala's rescue had already hidden the Sal tree trunks.