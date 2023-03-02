Businessman Robbed of ₹2.5 Lakh at Knife Point in Lakhimpur

A businessman was robbed of ₹ 2.5 lakh at the knife point in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria on Wednesday night around 8 pm.

Five perpetrators, who are believed to have arrived by car and bicycle, committed the crime.

The incident took place near the Trinayan Temple at the Amguri locality in Bihpuria.

According to sources, the victim identified as Sujit Paul, runs a business of cosmetics.

He was returning back to Bihpuria after weekly collection in Laluk and Bangalmara localities when he was chased by a car and two-wheeler vehicle.

The robbers, stopped his car by parking another four wheeler vehicle in the middle of the road and decamped with ₹2.5 lakh cash, said the victim before the media.

Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and started investigation.

In another instance, a house help sedated a woman and her husband and robbed of gold ornaments, cash in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Bidhanpalli New Colony locality.

The victims namely Ranjit Mandal and Jayshree Mandal are now under medical observation in Kokrajhar.

On the other hand, house help identified as Sandhya Das is currently absconding.

A case was lodged in connection to the incident.