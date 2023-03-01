Udalguri Encounter: District Admin Orders Magistrate-Level Inquiry

Following the direction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for CID probe in Udalguri encounter, the district administration has ordered for a magistrate-level inquiry into the matter.

According to sources, the order was passed on February 27 however, it was informed on Wednesday through a notification by the district public relations department.

ACS Officer Shyamanta Ravi Bara has been directed to investigate the matter and asked to submit report within 15 days.

Last Monday, CM Sarma directed Director General of Police GP Singh for CID probe into the Udalguri encounter.

CM directed the DGP to submit the report within two week.

“In view of an incident took place in Udalguri district involving the death of a dacoit and injuring two police personnel namely Sub-Inspector Hira Jyoti Pegy and constable Sukumar Barman and recovering of some arms in the encounter. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today asked Director General of Police G.P. Singh to initiate a CID inquiry to ascertain factual details of the incident,” a notification read.

“A magisterial inquiry has already been initiated. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also ordered for a CIB inquiry into the incident. He asked the DGP to ensure completion of the inquiry within two weeks.”

Earlier in the day, almost four days after the Udalguri encounter, the police had exhumed the body on the application of Dimbeswar Musahari's family who earlier claimed mistaken identity in the case.

The body was exhumed in the presence of magistrate at village Natun Panbari in Orang.

Last Sunday, the Assam police denied a case of mistaken identity which took place on February 24 in Udalguri, where a veteran criminal Kenaram Basumutary was killed in a police encounter.

The encounter was carried out by the Udalguri police when they went to arrest Kenaram, who was a prime accused in several armed robbery cases with a similar modus operandi.