"By 2026, There Will Be No More Hindus in Assam Congress": CM Sarma

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering critique of the Congress party, predicting a significant demographic shift within its ranks.
Sarma asserted that Hindus would cease to be a part of the Assam Congress by 2026, while nearly all Muslims would have departed by 2032.
"By 2026, there will be no more Hindus in the Assam Congress and almost all the Muslims will leave the Congress by 2032. We will open a branch at Rajiv Bhawan as Mahanagar BJP. Many Congress leaders will join the BJP tomorrow," CM Sarma said.
His remarks came during a visit to the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati on March 30, where he convened a meeting to assess the party's readiness for the polls.
During the meeting, which included discussions with Prabharis from 126 assembly constituencies, Sarma announced the defection of three Congress members to the BJP on March 30, with more expected to follow suit on March 31.
“Three members of Congress joined the BJP on March 30. Others will join the BJP on March 31. I will go to Majuli and my election campaign will start in Majuli on April 1 with a cycle rally,” CM Sarma added.
Addressing the welfare of the Muslim community, Sarma highlighted efforts to bring about positive societal changes, noting the support received from many Muslim youths, particularly evident on social media platforms.
Turning his attention to the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects of winning the seat, dismissing attempts to tarnish his image. He cited the defection of key associates from the Congress candidate's camp as evidence of dwindling confidence in their electoral prospects.
"A section is trying to create an atmosphere against me, but the ground reality is different. Why two right and left hands of the Congress candidate (Gaurav Gogoi) have left the party and joined the BJP because they know that there is no possibility of winning a chance,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Emphasizing the importance of seeking public endorsement, Sarma asserted that political parties must prioritize the interests and aspirations of the people. He expressed optimism regarding the BJP's performance in the upcoming elections, anticipating victory in 105 out of 126 assembly constituencies, attributing this forecast to the government's developmental initiatives.