Gauravv Somani Quits Congress In Assam, Cites "Unsatisfactory Leadership"

After 24 years of being associated with Congress, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Gauravv Somani tendered his resignation on Saturday citing "unsatisfactory leadership".
Somani, who holds several positions in the party including APCC secretary, senior spokesperson, and state president- All India Professionals' Congress, submitted his resignation letter to the state Congress president Bhupen Borah.
In the letter, Gauravv Somani wrote, "One of the primary reasons for my decision is the unsatisfactory leadership presently within the Assam Congress, which has regrettably failed to effectively address the pressing issues faced by the people of our state. Despite our collective efforts and dedication, the leadership's inability to formulate and implement strategic solutions to tackle the myriad challenges confronting our constituents has been disheartening."
"Time and again, the voices and concerns of the people have gone unheard, as the party leadership has struggled to provide meaningful solutions and initiatives that resonate with the aspirations of the masses," he added.
The senior Congress member said that he has been pained "to witness the stagnation and lack of progress under the current leadership."
"The persistent discord and internal conflicts among our leadership have not only undermined the party's credibility but have also eroded the trust and morale of our dedicated grassroots workers. Incessant power struggles and personal agendas among leaders have overshadowed the party's mission and values. The continuous infighting has created a toxic environment within the party, hindering our ability to effectively serve the interests of the people and uphold the principles of democracy," cited Somani for his reasons to quit.
He further wrote, "Despite the rich history and legacy of the Congress party in championing the rights of the common citizens, the absence of a clear and inspiring vision for the future has left me disillusioned."
Previously, he had served as the vice chairman of Hindi Speaking Development Council in the Government of Assam and had risen through the ranks of the party from grassroots level.
Meanwhile, several reports claimed that Somani, who is believed to be a close aide of Gaurav Gogoi, will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, these reports are yet to be substantiated.