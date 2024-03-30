Gauravv Somani Quits Congress In Assam, Cites "Unsatisfactory Leadership"

"The persistent discord and internal conflicts among our leadership have not only undermined the party's credibility but have also eroded the trust and morale of our dedicated grassroots workers. Incessant power struggles and personal agendas among leaders have overshadowed the party's mission and values. The continuous infighting has created a toxic environment within the party, hindering our ability to effectively serve the interests of the people and uphold the principles of democracy," cited Somani for his reasons to quit.