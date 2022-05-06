CAA Protests Has Never Ended, will Never End: AASU

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya on Friday said that protest against CAA has never ended and will never end. Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that CAA will be implemented at any cost, Bhattacharya said that the protest has been halted due to the COVID-19 situation and for the examinations.

Speaking to media, Bhattacharya said, “The case has been registered regarding the issue at Supreme Court. The court ordered to look into the matter separately for the North East. There should be dominance of indigenous people in Assam. There should be decisive power of the indigenous people.”

He further stated that Assam can’t take the responsibility of the Hindu-Muslim who came after 1971.

He further threatened that if the government is thinking of implementing CAA, protests will continue in the streets of Assam.