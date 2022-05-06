Assam: Man Held With Fake Gold Biscuits In Rangia

Police arrested a person from Udiana village in Rangia in Assam’s Kamrup rural district on Friday for allegedly smuggling fake gold biscuits.
According to police, an operation was conducted based on information about a gang coming to Rangia with smuggled gold. During the operation, they came across a person who had four biscuits of gold.
On further verification, it came to light that the biscuits were fake.
The accused had plans of selling the biscuits to a contact in Udiana on the pretext of it being real, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Kadir, a resident of Assam’s Tezpur.
He has been sent to judicial custody. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are on the hunt for others involved in the case.
Notably, Assam police had seized around 60 kilograms of fake gold in Biswanath district and arrested one person who was in possession of it on April 13.
During a security check at National Highway 15, the confiscated four-wheeler did not stop and the driver allegedly tried to flee from the area, police said.
"The police team chased the vehicle and detained it," said Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district.
"During the search, we recovered 60 kg of fake gold from the vehicle. We have arrested the driver of the vehicle," Singh added.