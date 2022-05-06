Assam: Man Held With Fake Gold Biscuits In Rangia

Police arrested a person from Udiana village in Rangia in Assam’s Kamrup rural district on Friday for allegedly smuggling fake gold biscuits.

According to police, an operation was conducted based on information about a gang coming to Rangia with smuggled gold. During the operation, they came across a person who had four biscuits of gold.

On further verification, it came to light that the biscuits were fake.

The accused had plans of selling the biscuits to a contact in Udiana on the pretext of it being real, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Kadir, a resident of Assam’s Tezpur.

He has been sent to judicial custody. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are on the hunt for others involved in the case.