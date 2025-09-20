Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow to Decide Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites Venue: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared key updates regarding the final journey of the state’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

According to the Chief Minister, after the arrival of Zubeen Garg’s remains in Assam, the Cabinet will hold deliberations to finalise the venue for the last rites. He said that a cabinet meeting is scheduled at 6 pm tomorrow to decide on the cremation venue.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are expected to arrive in Delhi at 11:30 PM today. From there, his body will be flown to Assam at 2:00 AM, the chief minister said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will himself be present at Delhi airport to oversee the proceedings and ensure that there are no delays. Authorities are also in discussions regarding the location for the final rites.

The CM emphasised that the state will ensure a dignified and heartfelt farewell to Zubeen Garg, honouring his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

