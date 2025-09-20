Fans to Pay Final Tributes to Zubeen Garg from 9 AM to 7 PM Tomorrow: Assam CM

Fans of the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg will be able to pay their respects tomorrow, September 21, at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai. The tribute timings have been fixed from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced through a post on ‘X’ that the government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that everyone wishing to pay homage gets the opportunity to do so.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to cooperate with local authorities to ensure a smooth and dignified tribute to the beloved singer.

In the post on ‘X’, CM Sarma said, “Well wishers of our beloved #Zubeen will be able to pay their tributes between 9:00AM and 7:00PM at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai tomorrow, September 21.”

“Our government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to pay their respects. Please cooperate with relevant local authorities to ensure a fitting tribute to our beloved Zubeen,” the post added.

