Cachar Cops Bust Betting Racket in Silchar During IPL Match, 2 Held

The Cachar police on Thursday busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket in Silchar town and arrested two persons during an ongoing match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The police also seized one laptop, eight mobile phones and other objectionable items from their possession.
The arrested bookies have been identified as Gautam Rai and Rupak Modak.
Both the bookies were arrested from Hailakandi road in Silchar town.
Earlier this month, Bongaigaon Police apprehended a suspected bookie for allegedly being involved in an IPL betting in the district of the state.
The accused identified as Surendra Jain, was a resident of Shivan Nagar in Bongaigaon and is believed to be the mastermind of IPL betting.
''We have been carrying out operations on IPL betting. On May 1, acting on specific information, we arrested a person, who is the main dealer in the IPL betting. We also recovered numerous objectionable items from him. As of now, we are looking into the matter to dig out more details pertaining to the case,'' said a police official while speaking to media over the matter.
As per the Police, Jain is a reputed businessman having numerous properties in the district.
''Jain has links with many bookies. The IPL gamble was carried out through the Sky Exchange website. This IPL gambling network is spread across many states of India,'' the official further informed.