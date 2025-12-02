Cachar: CRPF, NCB Seize Heroin Worth 30 Crore, Two Arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics, the 147 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a joint operation in Lakhipur, Cachar and seized a large consignment of heroin.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched a raid at Markulin Ghat on Tuesday. During the operation, a mechanised boat coming from Manipur towards Cachar was intercepted on the Barak river.

A search of the boat led to the recovery of 530 soap cases filled with heroin, officials confirmed.

The total weight of the seized heroin has been estimated at 6.15 kilograms. According to sources, the international market value of the recovered contraband is more than Rs 30 crore.

The accused, identified as Jacob Mar and Meldi Mar, were arrested from the boat.

Both individuals are currently being interrogated at the Lakhipur Police Station for further investigation into the drug trafficking network operating in the region.

Also Read: Massive Arms Cache, Explosives, Drugs Seized Across Manipur; Multiple Insurgents Arrested