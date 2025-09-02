Massive Arms Cache, Explosives, Drugs Seized Across Manipur; Multiple Insurgents Arrested

In a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts of Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working closely with the Manipur Police, have apprehended several insurgent cadres and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and drugs worth over Rs 10 lakh.

The operations, carried out between August 25 and 31, targeted districts including Jiribam, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East. Officials said three active cadres from both hill and valley-based insurgent groups were arrested during these joint missions.

On August 25, Assam Rifles intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt in S Munnuam village, Churachandpur, seizing 1,200 WY tablets valued at roughly Rs 10 lakh. That same day, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Singtom village near Sugnu in Chandel district, including rifles, pistols, mortars, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, and tactical equipment.

Similar operations across Pangmol in Tamenglong, Haolenphai in Moreh, Kakching, Lamsang, and Loktak Lake uncovered more weapons, ammunition, explosives, and communication equipment, alongside mobile phones and other items linked to extortion and insurgent activity. Multiple insurgent cadres from groups such as KCP (MFL), KCP (People’s War Group), KYKL (Oken), PREPAK (Pro), and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended.

One arrested PREPAK (Pro) cadre revealed he had received military training earlier this year. Authorities also recovered war-like stores including AK-47 and INSAS rounds, single- and double-barrel guns, mortars, and a seven-kilogram IED near Loktak Lake.

