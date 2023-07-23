Cachar Dist Administration Provides Shelter to Meiteis From Mizoram

Meiteis of Manipur who were residing in Mizoram have started to leave the state and arrived in Assam's Cachar district, reports said on Sunday.
This comes after the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to people of the Meitei community residing in Mizoram to depart from the state as soon as possible for their own safety.
According to sources, a total of 40 Meiteis including many children left their homes in Mizoram and reached Cachar's Lakhipur. In this regard, the Cachar district administration has set up shelter camps for providing humanitarian aid and security to homeless people.
On the other hand, the Cachar district administration has also taken measures to shift the affected people to Manipur. As per sources, there are over 2000 Meiteis still residing in Mizoram.
Meanwhile, the Manipur Government has stated about plans to evacuate the Meiteis living in Mizoram by airlifting them through chartered flight. However, the government has not shared as to when the evacuation process would start.
Notably, the PAMRA had asked Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state after the horrific incident in Manipur where two women of the Kuki-Zo tribe were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped went viral in the internet. The Mizoram Police have also stepped up security arrangements by deploying an adequate police force in several places to ensure the safety of Meiteis living in Aizawl.