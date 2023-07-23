Cachar Dist Administration Provides Shelter to Meiteis From Mizoram

Meanwhile, the Manipur Government has stated about plans to evacuate the Meiteis living in Mizoram by airlifting them through chartered flight. However, the government has not shared as to when the evacuation process would start.

Notably, the PAMRA had asked Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state after the horrific incident in Manipur where two women of the Kuki-Zo tribe were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped went viral in the internet. The Mizoram Police have also stepped up security arrangements by deploying an adequate police force in several places to ensure the safety of Meiteis living in Aizawl.