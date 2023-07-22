Amid Threats, Security Strengthened for Meiteis Residing in Mizoram

Notably, on Friday, the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to people of Meitei community residing in Mizoram to depart from the state as soon as possible for their own safety. As per sources, the PAMRA has urged the Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state, failing which might lead to grievous consequences.

This comes after the horrific incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a video of which went viral on the internet. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which condemned the incident, claims that the women belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob which molested them was Meiteis.