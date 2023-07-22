Amid Threats, Security Strengthened for Meiteis Residing in Mizoram

In a bid to ensure the safety of Meiteis living in Aizawl, the Mizoram Police has made necessary security arrangements by deploying an adequate police force in several places.
A letter regarding the requisition of the adequate security force in Aizawl was written by Lallianmawia, Deputy Inspector General of Police to the Commandant on Friday.
The letter read, “In anticipation of possible development of tension which could threaten the security of Meiteis living in Aizawl, due to the public outrage against the recent viral video of two tribal Kuki - Zo brutally assaulted in Manipur. Security arrangement is made in order to ensure the safety of Meitei in Alzawl.”
According to the letter, security has been deployed in College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih; Mizoram University, Tanhril; RIPANS, Zemabawk and ZMC, Falkawn.
Notably, on Friday, the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) issued a 24-hour ultimatum to people of Meitei community residing in Mizoram to depart from the state as soon as possible for their own safety. As per sources, the PAMRA has urged the Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state, failing which might lead to grievous consequences.
This comes after the horrific incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a video of which went viral on the internet. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which condemned the incident, claims that the women belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob which molested them was Meiteis.