Cachar Man Goes Missing from Railway Station in Guwahati

A person hailing from Cachar district of Assam went missing from a railway station in Guwahati, reports said on Monday.
According to reports, the missing person has been identified as Jeherul Haque Laskar, a resident of Kulichera in Cachar’s Dhalai.
Reports said that Jeherul went missing while he was traveling via train from Cooch Behar towards Silchar.
His family reportedly lost contact with him last Wednesday as his mobile phone was switched off. Reports said that he was traveling via train and his family lost contact with him after he reached the Joyguru Railway Station in Guwahati's Amingaon.
Meanwhile, his family members have arrived at the North Guwahati Police Outpost and lodged a missing complaint regarding the incident.
They have further appealed to anyone getting his whereabouts to contact 6003921870 or 7099842320.