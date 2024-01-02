CRPF Jawan Goes Missing from Dayapur Camp in Assam's Cachar District

A Jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from the Dayapur CRPF camp at Udharbond Police Station in Assam's Cachar district has been missing since December 31, 2023.
Ram Singh Shyam, a native of Nehru Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was identified as the missing CRPF jawan.
According to sources, the alleged CRPF jawan had been assigned to the Dayapur CRPF camp for the past few years; however, on December 31, 2023, at around 4.30 p.m. (approximately), the jawan left his quarter, leaving his wife and children, to go shopping for household necessities, and has been missing since.
Later, the missing jawan's family reported to camp authorities that the jawan had not returned to the camp. After discovering no sign of the jawan, the Dayapur CRPF camp authorities filed a missing complaint at the Udharbond police station.n.
Meanwhile, the family members are worried about the sudden disappearance of the jawan from the camp.