Cachar Man Sets Wife Ablaze Over Affair Suspicion, Later Arrested by Police

In a shocking incident in the Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district, a man allegedly tried to set his wife ablaze on suspicion of having an extramarital affair. The accused husband, identified as Tapan Kahar, has been arrested by the police.

According to reports, the incident occurred late Monday night at the Bandu Tea Estate under Lakhipur. Tapan Kahar, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, entered his home and found his wife, Rima Kahar, talking on the phone. Overcome with suspicion that she was speaking to her alleged lover, Tapan confronted her, leading to a heated argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Tapan allegedly poured petrol over his wife and set her on fire. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and collapsed at the scene. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house, rescued her, and immediately took her to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Police arrived at the scene soon after and launched an investigation into the matter. The accused husband, Tapan Kahar, was apprehended on Tuesday and taken into custody.

The incident has left the residents of Bandu Tea Estate deeply shocked, with many condemning the horrific act.

