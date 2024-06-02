Cachar Police Seize Heroin Worth ₹9.5 Crore in Major Bust, Six Arrested

Cachar Police, acting on credible intelligence, conducted two special operations on May 1, targeting the transportation of narcotic substances in Ram Prasadpur, Dholai, and Banskandi, Lakhipur.
During these operations, six individuals were apprehended, and 150 soap cases containing a substance suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 1.9 kilograms, were recovered.
The arrested individuals were identified as Bintu Singha (28), Rajen Singha (41), Ekbar Hussain (23), Borjohna Hmar (27), Robert Lalmalsawn (24), and Daniel Lalringhet (26). The suspects hail from various locations, including Fulertol and Lantugram in Cachar, and Bhumikpara, Jiribam, and Lungthulium, Pherzawl in Manipur.
Additionally, a Scooty (AS 08/8747) and a Maruti Jimny car (MZ01 AB/3456) used in the transportation of the narcotics were seized.
The estimated black market value of the recovered heroin is approximately Rs 9.5 crore. The consignment was being illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the operation.