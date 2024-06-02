Mizoram: Heroin Worth Rs 9.7 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested
Three individuals have been apprehended following the seizure of heroin worth Rs 9.7 crore in separate operations conducted by Assam Rifles and the state police in Mizoram's Champhai district.
The operations, conducted on May 30 night, resulted in the recovery of 146 grams of heroin from Melbuk village, 22 grams from Zote, and 1.2 kilograms in an area along the Champhai-Aizawl road.
The arrested drug peddlers have been turned over to the state police for further legal action.
Additionally, a couple was arrested for possessing heroin valued at Rs. 65.8 lakh in the Champhai district. Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police conducted a joint operation in Zote village, recovering 94 grams of heroin from the couple's possession.
The couple, who were transporting the consignment from Myanmar to Zote, were apprehended during the operation and subsequently handed over to the Champhai police along with the seized drug.