Heroin, Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 4 Cr Seized in Mizoram

Heroin and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 4 crore were seized in two separate operations conducted by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police, the paramilitary force in a statement said on Saturday.
According to reports, acting on a tip-off, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police carried out a joint operation at the Falkland area in Aizawl recently. During the operation, 598 gm of heroin was seized, the statement said.
Reportedly, two persons, including a Manipur resident were arrested for possessing the heroin worth Rs 4.18 core, it said.
In the next operation, the Assam Rifles seized 22,000 packets of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 16 lakh believed to be smuggled from Myanmar at Lungpuk village in Mizoram’s Siaha district.