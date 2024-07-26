Mizoram

Mizoram Police Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 42 Crore; Three Arrested

Acting on an intelligence input, a team from the Special Narcotics Police Station (CID Crime) intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of Dulte village in Khawzawl district on Wednesday.
Pratidin Bureau

In a major haul, the Mizoram Police seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg of heroin, with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 42.38 crore.

"The team recovered and seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg (191 soap cases) of heroin from a hidden compartment in the vehicle. Three individuals from Tripura were arrested in connection with the seizure," stated Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, IGP (Law & Order) of Mizoram Police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as MD Iman Hossain (23), Rippan Hossain (37), and Niranjan Karmakar (40), all residents of Tripura.

A senior police official said that the substantial market value of the seized drugs, estimated at over Rs 42.38 crore.

The Special Narcotics Police Station has registered a case under sections 21(c), 22(c), 25, and 29(1) of the NDPS Act, and further legal action and investigation into the forward and backward linkages are underway.

