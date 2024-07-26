Mizoram Police Seize Drugs Worth Over Rs 42 Crore; Three Arrested

In a major haul, the Mizoram Police seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg of heroin, with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 42.38 crore.
Acting on an intelligence input, a team from the Special Narcotics Police Station (CID Crime) intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of Dulte village in Khawzawl district on Wednesday.
"The team recovered and seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg (191 soap cases) of heroin from a hidden compartment in the vehicle. Three individuals from Tripura were arrested in connection with the seizure," stated Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, IGP (Law & Order) of Mizoram Police.
The arrested individuals have been identified as MD Iman Hossain (23), Rippan Hossain (37), and Niranjan Karmakar (40), all residents of Tripura.
A senior police official said that the substantial market value of the seized drugs, estimated at over Rs 42.38 crore.
The Special Narcotics Police Station has registered a case under sections 21(c), 22(c), 25, and 29(1) of the NDPS Act, and further legal action and investigation into the forward and backward linkages are underway.