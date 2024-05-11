Cachar Police Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 7 Cr In Separate Ops

Cachar Police in Assam seized heroin worth Rs 7 crores in two separate anti-narcotics operations during which three persons were apprehended, officials informed.
A total of 1.2 kilograms of heroin was seized by the police in the two raids carried out in Silchar and Dholai late on Friday night.
According to the police, the first operation was conducted at Channighat village near Dholai where the officials managed to apprehend one person and seize 55 soap cases of heroin.
The seized heroin weighed around 700 grams, officials informed adding that they apprehended Tamijur Rahman in connection with the bust.
In a separate operation at Ward number 2 Sildubi near Silchar where the police detained two people with 45 soap cases of heroin. The seized herion weighed around 500 grams taking the total bust of the night to 1.2 kilograms.
The two men apprehended related to the drug haul were identified as Kabir Ahmed Barbhuiyan and Rajiv Uddin Laskar.
Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta was quoted by ANI as saying, "The narcotics were seized in two separate operations at Dholai and Silchar area. Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation in Dholai area and recovered 55 soap cases containing heroin. In the second operation, police recovered 45 soap cases containing heroin in Silchar area."
The police further said that the heroin had been smuggled in from a neighbouring state. Commending Assam Police on the bust, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a post on X.
He wrote, "In a big boost to Assam's mission of a drugs free society, @cacharpolice in two separate operations seized over 1.2kg of heroin worth appx ₹7cr. In both instances, the substances were being transported from a neighbouring State. Three people have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice."