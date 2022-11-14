Assam

Cachar Youth Arrested with Arms in Mizoram

A .32 pistol and four rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the youth’s possession.
Tamij Uddin Laskar, a resident of Cachar arrested in Mizoram
A youth from Assam’s Cachar district has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mizoram.

A .32 pistol and four rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the youth’s possession.

The youth has been identified as Tamij Uddin Laskar, a resident of Cachar’s New Dayapur.

The Mizoram Police arrested Laskar while conducting frisking operations in Vairengte of Kolasib district.

According to police reports, the youth was apprehended while entering into Cachar from Mizoram with arms.

The youth is currently being interrogated by the police.

