Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Assam-Arunachal Border

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in forest areas at Malugaon along the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs regarding movement of armed militants, a team of Army with Assam police launched an operation near Assam-Arunachal border in Malugaon and recovered the arms and ammunition.

Additionally, the Indian Army had revitalized its sources and corroborated a specific input of the presence of weapons in Malugaon.

During the operation, one MQ 81 assault rifle along with 136 rounds of ammunition, seventeen rounds of ammunition of 9 mm pistols and two detonators were recovered.

The operation was a continued demonstration of synergy and coordination between Indian army and Assam Police, said an official.

Also Read: S Sreesanth Announces Retirement from all Forms of Cricket