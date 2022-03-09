S Sreesanth Announces Retirement from all Forms of Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for alleged spot-fixing.

In September 2020, the ban came to an end, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life.

Sreesanth’s life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year.

The cricketer has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively in his career. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

