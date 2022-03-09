S Sreesanth Announces Retirement from all Forms of Cricket

India pacer S. Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.
Sreesanth took to twitter to announce his retirement from all formats of the game.
Taking to twitter, the fast bowler said, “It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket.”
He also said, “For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I’ve cherished every moment.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for alleged spot-fixing.
In September 2020, the ban came to an end, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life.
Sreesanth’s life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year.
The cricketer has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively in his career. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.
