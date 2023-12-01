Cadre of Manipur Rebel Group 'PREPAK' Arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh

A cadre linked to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a proscribed insurgent outfit of Manipur, was apprehended in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday, reports said.
As per information, the Lahowal Police nabbed the terrorist from the Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh earlier today after receiving specific inputs about his presence.
The apprehended cadre has been identified as Nongthombam Kabichandram Singh, reports said.
In this regard, the Lahowal Police have started an investigation. Reportedly, several unscrupulous documents have been seized from the cadre’s possession.
It is suspected that Singh had come to complete some work related to the insurgent group, sources said.