Prepak (Pro) Cadre Arrested in Manipur’s Kakching

An active cadre of the insurgent group People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Progressive) was arrested in Manipur on Sunday.

Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended the insurgent in Hiyanglam in Manipur’s Kakching district, said a press release on Sunday.

Based on the specific input about the presence of a Prepak Pro cadre involved in illicit activities like extortion, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the CDO rep which led to the apprehension of an active Prepak Pro Cadre at Hiyanglam, Kakching District, added the press release.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Hiyanglam Police for further investigation and necessary legal action, as per the statement.

