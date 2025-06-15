“Can Win Elections, But Destroy a Generation”: Assam MLA on Welfare Politics

Veteran BJP leader and Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has stirred political conversation in Assam with a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the growing reliance on beneficiary-centric politics. While he did not name any individual, the timing and tone of the remarks are widely being seen as a veiled critique of the welfare-driven governance model championed by the current Assam government.

Advertisment

“I want to help people, but I don’t believe in creating 100% beneficiaries,” Saikia wrote. “This might help win one or two elections, but it pushes an entire generation toward destruction.”

He further added,

“Now is the right time to move away from election-centric politics.”

I want to help people, but I don’t believe in

100 % freebies. These practices will win some elections but ruin a generation.

I am in Kerala right now to see how Rural Tourism works .. and people earn with dignity .As long as we don’t understand dignity of labour no power on Earth… pic.twitter.com/UvWK5otdnO — Mrinal Saikia (@Mrinal_MLA) June 14, 2025

A Subtle Rebuttal to Populist Governance?

Though no names were mentioned, Saikia’s comments are being interpreted by political observers as a subtle pushback against the welfare-heavy policies led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Over the last few years, Assam has seen an increasing emphasis on direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes, cash assistance programs, and targeted subsidies for women, youth, and other voter segments — often cited as key to BJP’s electoral success in the state.

Saikia’s remarks signal a philosophical divergence within the BJP ranks, with some leaders voicing concern that such policies may foster long-term dependency rather than self-reliance.

A Call for Sustainable Politics

Saikia’s post also reflects a deeper ideological concern, hinting at the need to return to value-based governance and discourage transactional politics where short-term gains are prioritized over long-term development.

Political analysts say this could open up internal debate within the party on the future course of governance in Assam, particularly as the state prepares for upcoming local and national elections.

Also Read: Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia Issues Warning to Assam CM Against Sycophants Within Inner Circle