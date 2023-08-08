Cannabis Consignment Weighing 300 Kgs Seized At Assam-Tripura Border

A massive consignment of cannabis was seized from a truck during a routine search operation at the inter-state border between Assam and Tripura, officials informed.
According to officials, a routine naka checkpoint had been set up at Churaibari village along the Assam-Tripura state borders. During the stop-and-search operation, officials intercepted a truck from which they seized the cannabis consignment.
As per initial reports, the police checking led to the discovery of the contraband concealed in a hidden compartment inside the truck.
Officials said that they seized cannabis consignment weighed at around 300 kilograms in total. The seizure was estimated by officials to be worth around Rs 40 lakhs in the illicit drug markets.
Meanwhile, officials arrested the driver of the truck, identified as one Radheshyam Dubey, on charges of smuggling the contraband.
During his interrogation, it was revealed that the consignment was being transported to other other states from Agartala through Assam.