Cannabis Weighing 45kg Seized in Assam’s Hojai

The Assam Police seized huge amount of cannabis weighing 45kg in Hojai district on Sunday.

According to sources, the cannabis was seized from a southbound passenger train.

The Hojai police arrested six smugglers, identified as Parimal Sarkar, Narottam Das, Haradhan Debnath, Krishna Sikari and Samiran Das, in connection to the seizure.

Earlier, the Railway Government Police (GRP) had seized ganja weighing 10kg at Guwahati Railway Station from Rajdhani Express and arrested the peddler, identified as Prakash Singh.