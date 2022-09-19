BCCI Unveils New T20 Jersey For Indian Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the new blue T20 jersey for both Indian men's and women’s teams on Sunday ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

The new jersey comprises a light blue t-shirt with a darker shade of blue sleeves paired with light blue trousers.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI captioned, “To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey.”

The poster for the new Indian cricket jersey featured the captains of both teams, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur accompanied by Suryakumar Yadav, Shafali Verma, Hardik Pandya, and Renuka Singh.

The Indian men’s squad is getting ready for a three-match T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Following the T20 series, they will be directly playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup which is going to begin on October 16 in Australia.