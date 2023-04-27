Cannabis Weighing 70Kg Seized in Assam's Tamulpur

A huge quantity of cannabis weighing 70 kilograms was seized in Assam’s Tamulpur on Thursday after the police chased the vehicle in which they were carrying the cannabis.
The police, acting on information received from secret sources, seized the cannabis from Ghogha Bridge in Darkuchi on the Rangia-Bhutan road in an Alto vehicle where the peddlers were carrying the drugs.
The cannabis was seized after the police chased the vehicle for a while and intercepted it at Ghogra Bridge.
The market value of the seized cannabis is yet to be known.
Meanwhile, the peddlers managed to escape from the police custody.
Earlier today, Assam police seized drugs worth around Rs 1 crore at Rupohihat under Nagaon district on Thursday.
An individual had been making frequent visits in the area and a few locals became suspicious of his motives. Upon being confronted, the man left the bike in the haste and fled from the spot.
The locals then inspected the bike and recovered a bag containing 25 soap boxes stuffed with illicit heroin. They immediately contacted authorities who reached the scene soon after.