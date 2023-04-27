Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Assam's Nagaon; Peddler Flees

According to information, an individual had been making frequent visits in the area and a few locals became suspicious of his motives. Upon being confronted, the man left the bike in the haste and fled from the spot.

The locals then inspected the bike and recovered a bag containing 25 soap boxes stuffed with illicit heroin. They immediately contacted authorities who reached the scene soon after.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is close to around Rs 1 crore, police said.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused drug peddler, police further informed.

Recently, a drug trafficker was injured in police firing that took place Kaliabor’s Hatbagan area in Nagaon district.

The incident occurred when the police were conducting a raid on a suspected drug supplier's hideout. The accused tried to escape under the cover of darkness, and the police had to open fire to apprehend him.

The drug trafficker, identified as Saddam Hussain, suffered bullet injuries in his leg and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Nagaon for better treatment.

The police also recovered a large quantity of drugs and other illegal substances from the hideout. An investigation was initiated to identify any other members of the drug trafficking network involved in the incident.