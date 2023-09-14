"Cannot Implement UCC...": AIUDF Attacks Centre Over Proposed Law

"It is not possible for the BJP-led central government to implement the UCC across the country as it is not in sync with the conventions and rules that people practising different faiths or belonging to diverse communities are bound by. While our country is characterised by its unity in diversity, people belonging to different religious faiths follow their own set of rules or provisions that are guaranteed by the Constitution. This is the beauty of India. It is an aspect that our country is known for globally. However, the BJP is out to destroy it. They call themselves the flag-bearers of Hindutva but in reality, they are neither working to advance the interests of the majority community or people belonging to other religious faiths. They are merely playing an emotional card. Forget India, they can't even implement UCC in the Northeast," the MLA said.