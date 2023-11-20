Carcass of Elephant Calf Recovered in Assam’s Boko

In a tragic incident, a carcass of an elephant calf was recovered at Hahim village in Boko under Kamrup district on Monday morning.
The carcass was recovered near the banks of the Singra River in Hahim.
As per sources, the new-born calf, believed to be between 10 to 15 days old fell into a six-foot (approx) illegal sand, sandgravel excavation site and died.
Following the recovery of the carcass, the Boko police along with the officials of Boko and Chaygaon revenue circles were present at the spot.
Meanwhile, section 144 is in force for a day at the spot for the sake of security.
Sources further informed that a herd of elephants have been roaming in and around the area for the last couple of days.