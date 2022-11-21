Carcass of Leopard Found at Tea Estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh

The carcass of a leopard was found in the middle of tea garden near factory at Maijan Tea Estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday.

According to sources, the leopard is suspected to have died two-three days ago.

The carcass was found by workers of the tea garden while they were plucking tea leaves.

Following the recovery of the carcass, the forest department officials reached the spot and took it away for postmortem.

The locals revealed that leopards ventured in their area and take away their domestic animals.

According to experts, the big cats come out from the forest in search of food due to shrinking of forest covers and enter into human habitats which results in man-animal conflicts.