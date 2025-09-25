"Festival Organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta Reflect Assam’s Heritage: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In the wake of Assam’s cultural discourse following the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg, Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma has voiced his strong disapproval of Shyamkanu Mahanta’s programs, emphasising that they do not reflect Assamese culture.

Speaking to the media, He stated, “I have never participated in any program organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta because his programs do not align with Assamese culture. I only attended one of his events at Judge Field, where someone shouted ‘Gahori, Gahori’ from the stage; I left immediately.

Over my entire political career, I have only attended a program in Delhi eight years ago, and I have never encouraged him to organise any event.

After Zubeen Garg’s death, the Assam government has neither provided funds nor supported him, and he is not permitted to organise cultural programs in the state.

We have also informed the Indian government not to sponsor him, as his programs do not represent Assam’s culture.

He further stated, “I have always said that Zubeen Garg is the pride of Assam, yet some people have used him for their own gain."

“During the MP elections, Shyamkanu Mahanta frequently used Narendra Modi and the BJP in his social media posts, often criticising us. He predicted that the BJP would lose."

"He frequently called and messaged me, but I never supported him, because I believe his programs negatively affect Assamese culture. Programs like Rongali and the Northeast Festival, as organised by him, do not reflect the essence of Assam’s heritage.”