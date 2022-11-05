Cash Reward for Info on Pistol Used in Dibrugarh Firing

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of the pistol used during the firing incident that took place in Dibrugarh district of Assam on October 31.

The police have asked people to reach out to the Dibrugarh Police through twitter or contact the Superintendent of Police (SP) through WhatsApp.

Anyone willing to provide details can WhatsApp on 6026901300.

Taking to twitter, the Dibrugarh Polcie said, “Reward of ₹ 50,000 will be given for information leading to recovery of pistol used in firing near Laluka gaon near Amolapatty. Information will be kept confidential.”