Congress Releases Poll Manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Elections

The Congress released its election manifesto for Himachal Pradesh polls on Saturday. The state will go for polls on November 12.

Those present on the occasion of release of the vision document ‘Himachal, Himachliyat aur Hum’ included Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel, Himachal Congress Incharge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil.

Divulging the contents of the manifesto, Shandil said an attempt has been made to address issues like price rise, unemployment and issues concerning employees. He said an effort has been made to include the aspirations of women, youth, government employees, ex-servicemen and women in the manifesto.

He further stated that the party has always honoured its commitment as had been seen in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The main highlights of the manifesto include restoration of old pension scheme and filing up of one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting after formation of its government.

Sensing the importance of over three lakh government employees, the Congress has promised that all arrears due to the employees would be given and contract employees would be regularized within two years.

The party, while focusing on the youth has announced setting up of a Youth Commission to look into all issues of education and employment generation.

Also, the party announced setting up of an Anti Drug Abuse Enforcement Authority headed by a sitting high court judge to combat the problem on drug menace.

The other highlights include the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress earlier. This includes 300 units free power, Rs 1,500 per month to all women between 18 to 60 years and Rs 10 crore each for every assembly segment to facilitate setting up of startup units.

The Congress, which has been alleging irregularities in recruitment, announced setting up of a Recruitment Board to ensure that all posts are filled up within six months of the advertisement.