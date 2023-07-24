Cattle Smuggling Rampant In Assam Even After Govt’s Tough Stance

Even after the Assam government’s firm stand on cattle protection, a shocking incident has come to the fore which has revealed the ongoing cow smuggling racket in the state.
As per reports, the syndicate is going on from Bokakhat’s Behora Bazar. Crossing the Golaghat- Nagaon border, the smugglers stock the cattle at Kuthari area of Nagaon and Lakhimpur district’s Harmoti, and then supply them to different states of the country.
Throwing dust in the eyes of police, thousands of cattle are being smuggled on a regular basis from Bokakhat to Nagaon district of Assam.
Concerned locals of the area raised questions on the police’s stand after the incident came to light.
Commenting on the issue, a member of AJYCP (Assam Jatiyotabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad ) said, “Over 30 to 40 pickup trucks of cattle being taken to the weekly market at Behora bazaar on Sundays. But we have not noticed any actions from the local police in this regard. On the way to the market, the trucks have to cross three police stations, but none of them are taking any strict measures against them.”
Earlier in the month, on July 19, acting on a tip off, a team led by senior police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta, nabbed two cattle smugglers rom Assam’s Jorabat.
The alleged smugglers were identified as Md. Samsuddin Ahmed and Md. Sahidul Islam, both residents of Morigaon district.
During the operation, the police recovered a hefty sum of Rs 26 lakh from the smugglers. Moreover, a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS 01 FF 0527 and two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.