BSF Meghalaya Rescued 37 Cattle on International Border of East Khasi Hills

On being challenged by BSF troops, smugglers fled from the spot by taking advantage of undulating ground leaving the cattle behind.
Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya rescued 37 cattle from the International border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya on Tuesday which were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a special ambush party of 193 Bn BSF seized 37 cattle while being taken towards the International boundary by smugglers.

On being challenged by BSF troops, smugglers fled from the spot by taking advantage of undulating ground leaving the cattle behind.

The seized cattle were handed over to concern PS for further necessary action. BSF is maintaining a high degree of alertness in the bordering areas to prevent all types of trans-border crimes.

