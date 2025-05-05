CBI Arrests Two in Bribery Scandal Involving Oil India Ltd Official and Private Company DGM

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals, including a Deputy General Manager (DGM) from Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan, Assam, and the DGM (Sales & Marketing) of a private company, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh. The bribery case also involved the illegal purchase of gold worth Rs. 3.73 lakh by the public servant.

The CBI had filed a case on May 3, 2025, against four accused individuals, including the Deputy General Manager of OIL, Duliajan, Assam; the Managing Director and DGM (Sales & Marketing) of Noida-based M/s. United Drilling Tools Ltd; the private company; and unknown public servants. The case alleges that the accused individuals were involved in corrupt practices to facilitate the awarding of contracts and the clearance of bills for private contractors and suppliers, leading to unlawful gains for the accused and corresponding losses to the Union Exchequer.

According to the allegations, the accused public servant had demanded 70 grams of gold ornaments for himself and other unnamed public servants in exchange for awarding certain contracts. When the private company’s DGM was unable to provide the gold, he arranged for Rs 7 lakh in cash instead. The bribe was subsequently delivered to the public servant, out of which he used Rs. 3.73 lakh to purchase gold coins from a Noida shop, and kept Rs. 3.34 lakh in cash.

Following the tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused public servant red-handed with the bribe money and gold purchase documents. Both the public servant and the DGM (Sales & Marketing) were arrested and are set to appear before the Special Judge (CBI) at Ghaziabad on May 5, 2025.

In a further move, CBI conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused across multiple locations, including Delhi, Noida, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. The searches led to the recovery of gold jewellery (allegedly obtained as a bribe), over Rs 30 lakh in cash, mobile devices, and several incriminating documents.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Prayas Chakravorty, Deputy General Manager, Oil India Ltd (OIL), Duliajan, Assam (ARRESTED) Jyoti Kumar Singh, DGM (Sales & Marketing), M/s. United Drilling Tools Ltd (ARRESTED) Kunal Gupta, Managing Director, M/s. United Drilling Tools Ltd M/s. United Drilling Tools Ltd, Noida-based private company, and unknown public servants

The investigation is ongoing, and the CBI is working to gather more evidence in this high-profile corruption case.

