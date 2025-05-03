CBI Crisis Unfolds: Bribes, Betrayal, and a Heart Attack Rock India's Elite Investigators

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has long been hailed as one of the most trusted and powerful investigative agencies in India. For years, the CBI was regarded as the guardian of transparency, tasked with upholding justice across the country. Established in 1963 under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946, the CBI has served as India’s foremost agency for investigating corruption, economic offences, and high-profile criminal cases. However, recent revelations have raised questions about its credibility. Top CBI officials are now accused in bribery cases, casting a long shadow over the agency’s once-stellar reputation. Several high-profile controversies have linked top CBI officials and officers to corruption, raising serious concerns about the agency’s integrity.

Advertisment

CBI in the Dock: Court Demands Cleanup and Credibility Boost

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court urged the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to revamp its investigation practices to restore public trust. Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan recommended close supervision of FIR-named accused and investigative progress. He also advised forming a legal team to guide officers on Supreme Court rulings and to avoid registering trivial cases. The court emphasised upgrading officers with scientific tools.

Highlighting the CBI’s declining credibility, the court noted instances of biased investigations, including the exclusion of high-level accused despite strong evidence. It criticised the CBI for failing to obtain expert opinions and for lapses in collecting scientific evidence. Allegations of corruption and poor supervision were also mentioned.

These observations were made while acquitting appellants in a bank fraud case, citing a flawed CBI probe that had led to wrongful convictions by the Special CBI Court in Madurai. The court had called the investigation shoddy and inconsistent.

CBI's Own Under Scanner: Bribe-for-Relief Racket Busted from Within

Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, Senior Law Officer Anil Tanwar and Inspector Ramesh Kumar, were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to influence an investigation involving the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrests followed a complaint by Himanshu Nanavaty of Rajasthan, who claimed that the officers had demanded over ₹40 lakh to “settle” his cases. Another official from the Finance Ministry, Jyotimon Dethan, was also accused of seeking a bribe to influence ED officials. Based on a verification report, the CBI had registered a case under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act, highlighting internal corruption within the investigative agency.

Spy Probe Tainted: CBI Officer Accused of ₹3 Lakh Bribe

A petitioner accused a CBI officer of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe to weaken the investigation into a Pakistani spy who had allegedly secured a position in the Indian Army using forged documents. Vishnu Choudhary, who made the allegations before the Calcutta High Court, named CBI Inspector Mahesh Choudhary as the accused. The petitioner also claimed that Mahesh Choudhary had provided a fake residence certificate for the spy. Choudhary reportedly received death threats for speaking out. The court ordered a progress report from the CBI and directed the police to ensure his security. The next hearing was scheduled for February 21.

Bribes, Backstabs & a Heartbeat Away: CBI DSP Crashes in ₹2.5 Cr Scam Storm

A routine interrogation spiralled into chaos when CBI DSP Balbir Sharma collapsed from a cardiac arrest moments after his arrest in a ₹2.5 crore bribery case linked to a scholarship scam. Sharma, accused by ED Assistant Director Vishaldeep, had allegedly pushed him to take bribes during investigations in Shimla, Mohali, and Chandigarh, demanding a 10% cut. Vishaldeep, armed with recordings and naming accused Rajneesh Bansal, had reported Sharma to the top brass. On January 20, after a day-long questioning, Sharma was arrested and rushed to GMCH, Chandigarh. His family alleged torture, citing his fragile health. Meanwhile, Vishaldeep sought anticipatory bail, claiming a larger cover-up by top officials. What looked like one arrest may just be the tip of a deeper conspiracy.

Also Read: CBI Arrests 10, Including NAAC Committee Chairman and JNU Professor in Bribery Case