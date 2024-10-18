Assam

CBI Begins Investigation into 41 Online Trading Fraud Cases Across Assam

A three-member CBI team has left for Dibrugarh to interrogate artist and social media influencer Sumi in connection with the ongoing online trading scandal.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially begun its investigation into a series of online trading scams across Assam, with the probe kicking off today. A total of 41 cases have been transferred to the CBI, and the investigation will first focus on the high-profile case of Dipankar Barman. Victims linked to these fraudulent activities were called to the CBI office as part of the investigative process.

A three-member CBI team has left for Dibrugarh to interrogate artist and social media influencer Sumi in connection with the ongoing online trading scandal. They will also question key suspects, including her brother and husband, who are currently in custody. The team is handling Case No. 0352/2024, under which these individuals are charged.

The probe falls under the authority granted by the Central Government, in accordance with the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. This extension of powers allows the CBI to investigate offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, relating to unregulated deposits and large-scale fraudulent transactions.

Among the 41 cases under investigation, notable ones include Paltan Bazar PS-FIR No. 0288/2024, Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0352/2024, and Silchar PS-FIR No. 0789/2024, all involving serious allegations of financial misconduct and violations of deposit scheme laws.

The CBI's investigation is expected to cover a wide range of areas across Assam, as teams are deployed to different regions to interrogate suspects and gather evidence.

1. FIRs Involving the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019

Relevant Sections: Sections 21(1), 21(2), 21(3), 22, 23, 25.

FIRs in this category include:

  • Paltan Bazar PS-FIR No. 0288/2024

  • Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0354/2024

  • Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0352/2024

  • Bhangagarh PS-FIR No. 130/2024

  • Tezpur PS-FIR No. 0533/2024

  • Silchar PS-FIR No. 0789/2024

  • Nagaon PS-FIR No. 0859/2024

  • Azara PS-FIR No. 184/2024

  • Dergaon PS-FIR No. 0140/2024

  • Geeta Nagar PS-FIR No. 0174/2024

  • Borhulla PS-FIR No. 0028/2024

  • Bijni PS-FIR No. 0074/2024

  • Mushalpur PS-FIR No. 0102/2024

  • Hailakandi PS-FIR No. 0201/2024

  • Tamarhat PS-FIR No. 0055/2024

  • Karimganj PS-FIR No. 0534/2024

  • Sivasagar PS-FIR No. 0113/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0184/2024

  • Dhubri PS-FIR No. 0310/2024

  • CID Cyber PS-FIR No. 0012/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0182/2024

  • Rangapara PS-FIR No. 0066/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0185/2024

  • Lakhipur PS-FIR No. 0224/2024

  • Missamari PS-FIR No. 0090/2024

  • Pulibor PS-FIR No. 0092/2024

  • Tamarhat PS-FIR No. 0068/2024

  • Missamari PS-FIR No. 0089/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0186/2024

  • Chariduar PS-FIR No. 0146/2024

  • Kajalgaon PS-FIR No. 0087/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0183/2024

  • Hojai PS-FIR No. 0260/2024

  • Gouripur PS-FIR No. 0268/2024

  • Golakganj PS-FIR No. 0201/2024

  • Golakganj PS-FIR No. 0203/2024

  • Karimganj PS-FIR No. 0543/2024

  • Dispur PS-FIR No. 0934/2024

  • Tezpur PS-FIR No. 0527/2024

  • Rupahihat PS-FIR No. 0250/2024

  • Dispur PS-FIR No. 849/2024

2. FIRs Involving the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

Relevant Sections: Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(1), 318(2), 318(3), 318(4), 61(2), 111(2), 351(2).

FIRs in this category include:

  • Paltan Bazar PS-FIR No. 0288/2024

  • Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0354/2024

  • Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0352/2024

  • Tezpur PS-FIR No. 0533/2024

  • Nagaon PS-FIR No. 0859/2024

  • Azara PS-FIR No. 184/2024

  • Geeta Nagar PS-FIR No. 0174/2024

  • Borhulla PS-FIR No. 0028/2024

  • Mushalpur PS-FIR No. 0102/2024

  • Sivasagar PS-FIR No. 0113/2024

  • Rangapara PS-FIR No. 0066/2024

  • Missamari PS-FIR No. 0090/2024

  • Missamari PS-FIR No. 0089/2024

  • Chariduar PS-FIR No. 0146/2024

  • Kajalgaon PS-FIR No. 0087/2024

  • Hojai PS-FIR No. 0260/2024

  • Golakganj PS-FIR No. 0201/2024

  • Golakganj PS-FIR No. 0203/2024

  • Tezpur PS-FIR No. 0527/2024

  • Rupahihat PS-FIR No. 0250/2024

3. FIRs Involving the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860

Relevant Sections: Sections 120(B), 420, 406, 409, 506, 34, 347, 307, 419.

FIRs in this category include:

  • Bhangagarh PS-FIR No. 130/2024

  • Silchar PS-FIR No. 0789/2024

  • Dergaon PS-FIR No. 0140/2024

  • Bijni PS-FIR No. 0074/2024

  • Hailakandi PS-FIR No. 0201/2024

  • Tamarhat PS-FIR No. 0055/2024

  • Karimganj PS-FIR No. 0534/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0184/2024

  • Dhubri PS-FIR No. 0310/2024

  • Pulibor PS-FIR No. 0092/2024

  • Tamarhat PS-FIR No. 0068/2024

  • Dalgaon PS-FIR No. 0186/2024

  • Gouripur PS-FIR No. 0268/2024

  • Golakganj PS-FIR No. 0201/2024

  • Karimganj PS-FIR No. 0543/2024

  • Dispur PS-FIR No. 0934/2024

  • Dispur PS-FIR No. 849/2024

4. FIRs Involving the Prize Chit and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978

Relevant Sections: Sections 4, 5.

FIRs in this category include:

  • Tamarhat PS-FIR No. 0055/2024

5. FIRs Involving the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000

Relevant Sections: Section 66.

FIRs in this category include:

  • CID Cyber PS-FIR No. 0012/2024

6. FIRs Involving the Assam Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 2013

Relevant Sections: Section 5.

FIRs in this category include:

  • Dispur PS-FIR No. 849/2024

