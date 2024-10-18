CBI Begins Investigation into 41 Online Trading Fraud Cases Across Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially begun its investigation into a series of online trading scams across Assam, with the probe kicking off today. A total of 41 cases have been transferred to the CBI, and the investigation will first focus on the high-profile case of Dipankar Barman. Victims linked to these fraudulent activities were called to the CBI office as part of the investigative process.
A three-member CBI team has left for Dibrugarh to interrogate artist and social media influencer Sumi in connection with the ongoing online trading scandal. They will also question key suspects, including her brother and husband, who are currently in custody. The team is handling Case No. 0352/2024, under which these individuals are charged.
The probe falls under the authority granted by the Central Government, in accordance with the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. This extension of powers allows the CBI to investigate offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, relating to unregulated deposits and large-scale fraudulent transactions.
Among the 41 cases under investigation, notable ones include Paltan Bazar PS-FIR No. 0288/2024, Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0352/2024, and Silchar PS-FIR No. 0789/2024, all involving serious allegations of financial misconduct and violations of deposit scheme laws.
The CBI's investigation is expected to cover a wide range of areas across Assam, as teams are deployed to different regions to interrogate suspects and gather evidence.
