CBI Begins Probe into SI Junmoni Rabha’s Death Case

A day after the central government assigned the investigation of the suspicious death of Morikolong Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a team from the agency left for Jakhalabandha to begin probe into the case on Thursday.
The team will inspect the two vehicles involved in the accident that killed SI Junmoni Rabha and later will visit the office of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).
The CBI team under the supervision of DIG Lovely Katiyar arrived in Guwahati from Delhi hours after the investigation of the case was handed over to the agency on Wednesday.
Yesterday, the Central Government had assigned the investigation of Junmoni Rabha’s death case to the CBI.
An order from the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances and pensions said “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases.”