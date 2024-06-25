CBI Books 4 Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Employees Over Rs 8 Cr Fraud

The accused persons have been identified as Prasanta Borah, then Assistant Manager; Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi, then Assistant Manager; Sohan Dutta, then Assistant Manager; and Satyajit Chaliha, then Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose).

In the alleged conspiracy, it is claimed that certain individuals dishonestly and fraudulently authorized and distributed funds into fictitious Self Help Group (SHG) loan accounts. These funds were purportedly transferred to the personal savings accounts of an accused assistant manager and other bank accounts.