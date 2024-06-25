CBI Books 4 Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Employees Over Rs 8 Cr Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused, including three then-assistant managers of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank on the allegations of bank fraud.
According to reports, all the four former employees of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank of Madhapur Branch in Jorhat district, have been accused of entering a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently causing loss of Rs 8.28 crore (approximately) to the bank.
The accused persons have been identified as Prasanta Borah, then Assistant Manager; Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi, then Assistant Manager; Sohan Dutta, then Assistant Manager; and Satyajit Chaliha, then Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose).
In the alleged conspiracy, it is claimed that certain individuals dishonestly and fraudulently authorized and distributed funds into fictitious Self Help Group (SHG) loan accounts. These funds were purportedly transferred to the personal savings accounts of an accused assistant manager and other bank accounts.
This action allegedly caused a financial loss of approximately Rs. 8.28 crore to the bank, while benefiting the accused financially. The CBI reportedly conducted searches at seven locations in Assam, including residences and offices of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh, as well as one location in West Bengal, recovering incriminating documents. The investigation remains ongoing.
Separately, the CBI has filed a case against two branch managers of Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank (RMGB) for allegedly embezzling funds from the treasury through the approval of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans using forged documents.
The agency is probing multiple instances of KCC loan fraud totaling more than Rs. 3 crore. The accused named in the FIR are Sheel Kumar, Branch Manager, and Satish Nanda, Assistant Manager, both formerly stationed at the Satyaya Branch in Jaisalmer district.