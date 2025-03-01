CBI Court Sets Deadline for Evidence Submission in High-Profile Assam Trading Scam Case

In a significant development in the state's massive trading scam, the CBI Special Court has intensified legal proceedings against key accused individuals, including Sumi Borah, Bishal Phukan, Dipankar Barman, and Tarkik Borah.

The court has directed that all case-related documents, including witness statements, be submitted within a week.

The special judge has further ordered the commencement of the final hearing process against the accused, signaling a decisive phase in the investigation. The court is also set to proceed with the final hearing for all individuals charged in the case.

Meanwhile, Assam Police officials, conducting a parallel investigation, are awaiting forensic reports of crucial documents related to the case against Sumi, Bishal, and Tarkik.

