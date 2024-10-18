CBI Files 6 FIRs Related To Assam Trading Scams, Begins Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed six FIRs related to a series of online trading scams across Assam. The cases were filed before a special CBI court today.
Apart from actress-influencer Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, the FIRs name several other individuals whose names surfaced as several scams were unearthed across the state.
The cases filed are numbered: RC 221 2024 E 0013, RC 221 2024 E 0014, RC 221 2024 E 0015, RC 221 2024 E 0016, RC 221 2024 E 0017, and RC 221 2024 E 0018, and charges were framed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act, 2019, against the accused.
Additionally, the CBI also framed charges under the BNS and IPC against them. Assam police had submitted information related to as many as 36 cases to the CBI for probe, of which six cases were filed before the court.
This comes after the CBI officially began its investigation into the online trading scams in Assam today. The investigation will first focus on the high-profile case of Dipankar Barman. Victims linked to these fraudulent activities were called to the CBI office as part of the investigative process.
A three-member CBI team left for Dibrugarh to interrogate Sumi Borah in connection with the cases. They will also question key suspects, including her brother and husband, who are currently in custody. The team is handling Case No. 0352/2024, under which these individuals are charged.
Among the cases under investigation, notable ones include Paltan Bazar PS-FIR No. 0288/2024, Dibrugarh PS-FIR No. 0352/2024, and Silchar PS-FIR No. 0789/2024, all involving serious allegations of financial misconduct and violations of deposit scheme laws.
The CBI's investigation is expected to cover a wide range of areas across Assam, as teams are deployed to different regions to interrogate suspects and gather evidence.