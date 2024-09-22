CBI Orders Dept Inquiry Against 6 Officers Linked to Junmoni Rabha Case

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against six police officers from Nagaon district regarding the death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ordered this inquiry following its conclusion that Rabha's death was an accident. However, public skepticism remains, with many questions still unanswered.
The inquiry targets former Jakhalabandha Officer In-charge Pabana Kalita, Hoiborgaon IC Abhajyoti Rabha, Nagaon TSI Utpal Baishya, Jakhalabandha SI Jakaria Chowdhury, Mariklong SI Manoj Barua, constable Reb Barua, and Majibur Rahman. They are accused of dereliction of duty and destruction of evidence.
Previously, two home guards, Chandra Bora and Anarul Islam, were dismissed from service in connection with the case.
The CBI report highlighted several shortcomings in the initial investigation conducted by the Assam Police. If the allegations against these officers are substantiated, they could face severe penalties.
The incident, which occurred on the night of May 16, 2023, initially sparked rumors of foul play. Speculations about Rabha’s previous controversial activities led some to question whether she may have taken her own life.
Following her death, revelations of an illegal trade involving fake gold and counterfeit currency emerged, implicating several senior Assam police officials, including the then Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley.
After significant public backlash, the investigation was transferred from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the CBI. The CBI subsequently clarified that the incident was neither a murder nor a suicide but an accident.
The final report was submitted to the Nagaon district sessions judge's court on February 6 of this year, but the inquiry into the actions of the involved officers continues to draw public attention.